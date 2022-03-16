Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif in stylish swimwear; best for beach vacay

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    Pictures of Kareena Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in Maldives and Katrina Kaif, who is just posting for her fans on social media are giving major fashion goal in their social media posts.

    Kareena Kapoor is making the most of her vacation with her family in the Maldives. She shared pictures with her fans and followers on social media to glimpse her Maldives life by the beach. In one of the pictures, Kareena is seen relaxing by the water in a black monokini with Jeh Ali Khan. 
     

    Baby Jeh was spotted playing on the white sand, while Kareena appeared to be enjoying the cold blue water caressing her feet as she rested on her family vacation. Kareena wrote, “Where I belong" with a heart emoticon along with the photo.
     

    On March 14, the Kapoor sisters were spotted heading to the Maldives. Kareena and her sons Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, and sister Karisma Kapoor were spotted flying off to the Maldives in a private plane. 
     

    On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's most talented and stunning actresses. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and now and then, she treats her fans with her pretty pictures.
     

    Today, Katrina shared some gorgeous photos in beachwear. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing pink beachwear and throwing an orange shirt over it. Katrina accessorised her look with a headscarf, sunglasses, and stylish neckpieces. Kat sharing the pictures saying, “Some casual beach attire by @anaitashroffadajania.” Also Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return as Tiger, Zoya on Eid 2023

    As soon as Katrina shared the photos, her fans went wild and dropped some sweet comments. A fan asked her if Vicky Kaushal clicked the pictures. Earlier, Katrina had shared some cute selfies with her husband, Vicky. The actress tied the knot with Vicky in Rajasthan last year for the unversed. Only close friends and family members attended the ceremony. Also Read: Did you know Aamir Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif? Read on

