(PHOTOS) Tamannaah Bhatia stuns chic-floral co-ord set; take make-up inspiration from actress

Tamannaah Bhatia recently turned heads with her stunning fashion choice, donning a chic black jacquard co-ord set adorned with floral details. Combining elegance with playful charm, her stylish ensemble paired with bold makeup made a statement fit for parties

Tamannaah Bhatia once again showcased her impressive fashion sense by embracing a co-ord set that exuded sophistication. She opted for a Donatella skirt by Sheena Trehan, valued at Rs 7,000. The black jacquard skirt, adorned with floral details, offered a flattering high-waisted and calf-length silhouette. Its design perfectly enhanced her figure, making it an ideal choice for a variety of occasions such as date nights, brunch outings, or family gatherings.

To elevate the skirt’s silhouette, Tamannaah paired it with a sleek white top featuring a round neckline and fitted bodice. The top was neatly tucked into the skirt, ensuring a clean and polished look without any fashion mishaps.

Completing the Look with a Floral Blazer For an added touch of elegance, Tamannaah layered her outfit with a matching black jacquard blazer from Sheena Trehan. The long blazer, with floral detailing that mirrored the skirt’s design, created a cohesive and sophisticated three-piece ensemble. ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma BREAK-UP reason REVEALED; Here's why couple parted ways

Minimal Accessories and Glamorous Makeup Keeping her accessories minimal, the actress chose to wear only a statement golden ring, allowing her outfit to take center stage. Her makeup, however, was bold and captivating. Tamannaah highlighted her eyes with a nude eyeshadow base combined with a striking blue shimmer on the outer corners. A bold kajal stroke enhanced her eyes further, while a rosy blush and glossy lipstick added the perfect finishing touches. Her mid-length hair, styled with a center parting, framed her face beautifully, enhancing her feminine charm.

