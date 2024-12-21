(PHOTOS) Sohail Khan's birthday party: Salman Khan, Arbaaz-Shura, Bobby Deol and more attend

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan turned 54. He celebrated this special day with his family and friends. His close ones attended this special party. Let's take a look at the photos.

 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

To celebrate his 54th birthday, Sohail Khan organised an exclusive gathering of family and close friends. He was joined by his brothers Salman and Arbaaz Khan, nephew Arhaan Khan, close friend Bobby Deol, and others.

article_image2

Arbaaz Khan's wife Seema Khan arrived at her brother-in-law Sohail Khan's birthday party in a stylish red outfit.

article_image3

Bollywood filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan sported a funky look at the party. His T-shirt was quite popular.

article_image4

Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan attended the special occasion. He looked handsome in a black t-shirt and blue denim.

article_image5

Sohail Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma also arrived at the birthday party. However, his sister Arpita was not seen.

article_image6

Sohail's close friend, Bobby Deol, and his wife, Tanya Deol, also attended the party. Tanya's beauty captivated everyone.

article_image7

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived last at his brother's birthday party. He posed for photos from his car.

