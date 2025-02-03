PHOTOS: Kanye West says SORRY to Kamala Harris, calls her 'very nice human'

Kanye West made headlines only hours ago when he showed up uninvited at the Grammys 2025 event with his wife Bianca Censori. Now, he has apologised for a sexually explicit social media post on Kamala Harris.

Kanye West has not apologised to Kamala Harris' family after making a provocative and graphic joke about the former vice president on X (previously known as Twitter). The since-deleted tweet mentioned Harris' 2024 defeat to Donald Trump, with West cruelly adding, “I used to want to f–k Kamala until she lost. I don’t f–k loosers anymore."

In a follow-up post, the rapper/singer wrote, “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life." West then apologised, writing, “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids".



Kanye West was previously banned from X for posting anti-Semitic content in 2022. He also recently tweeted some odd tweets. “The world is so lucky to have me," he wrote in one post, and said in another, “Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok." He joked in a post that he might be a “clone," and that he was “rich" so he could “say whatever the f–k" he wanted to.

At the 67th Grammy Awards 2025, held today, February 3, scandal arose when musician Kanye West appeared unannounced on the red carpet with his wife, Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022. It is also his first time attending the famous event in ten years. They were even led out by security.

Furthermore, Bianca sparked controversy by wearing a transparent outfit that left nothing to the imagination. She appeared onto the red carpet wearing an oversized black fur coat before removing it and posed 'totally nude'. She donned a transparent, skin-tight outfit that showed off every inch of her physique.

Kanye was nominated for Best Rap Song at the Grammys 2025. The Vultures rapper was hoping to win his 25th Grammy this year for his duet with Ty Dolla $ign on Carnival.

