PHOTOS: Kangana Sharma gets trolled for her BOLD dress; netizens tags her as 'Worst Dressed'

Kangana Sharma was spotted in Mumbai wearing a bold dress, after which her photos and videos went viral on social media, and people are trolling her.

Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Actress and model Kangana Sharma was spotted in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Wednesday. Kangana has made headlines not only for her job but also for her daring dress choices.

Her recent outings in Mumbai have prompted internet conversations, with many commenting on her provocative costumes. Kangana wore a coffee-colored thigh-split mini dress during this time.

On Wednesday, she drew everyone's attention when she appeared in a beautiful black attire. Unfazed by the attention, she talked boldly with the paparazzi. A video of the incident rapidly went viral, prompting conflicting reactions from fans and detractors alike. People are fiercely trolling Kangana after watching her viral video.

Many internet users are scolding her for wearing such a cheap dress on Mahashivratri. For example, one internet user wrote, "Why do you wear clothes if you want to show your body?" One internet user wrote, "It is better to die than to wear such clothes." Kangana began her Bollywood career with Great Grand Masti and then found popularity on television with series like as The Kapil Sharma Show and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji.

According to sources, after suffering a personal setback, Kangana took a hiatus to reconsider her profession. She later changed herself and rose to prominence on social media due to her outgoing and confident personality.

Kangana, born in Mumbai in 1989, has lately starred in the music album Tere Jism 2 and the hit TV drama Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh. With over 2.8 million Instagram followers, she routinely posts updates and breathtaking photographs on her page.

Kangana experienced personal hardships while she struggled to establish herself in the film industry. In an interview, Kangana Sharma had remarked, as reported by DNA "In 2019, I met Yogesh, whom I eventually married. However, despite meeting him multiple times, I did not want to marry him."

"There were two causes behind this. The first was that I was the sole earner in my household, and my brother was extremely little. The second reason was that neither my mother nor my sister's marriage went smoothly."

