PHOTOS: Disha Patani STUNS with her chic and glamorous look in latest Instagram post

 Disha Patani, the Bollywood star known for her captivating roles, shares stunning Instagram photos, showcasing her style, fitness, and down-to-earth nature, leaving fans excited and inspired.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 8:34 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

Disha Patani, a popular Bollywood actress, is known for her captivating performances in films like Baaghi 2 and Malang. Her grace, talent, and dedication have earned her a huge fan following, making her one of the most adored stars.

 

article_image2

Recently, Disha took to Instagram to share stunning images with her fans. The actress frequently updates her social media to connect with followers and showcase her lifestyle, work, and style, keeping her fans excited and engaged.

 

article_image3

As always, Disha stunned her followers with a bold outfit choice, sporting a mini skirt and bralette. Her look was nothing short of captivating, sending fans into a frenzy with her chic and daring fashion sense.

article_image4

Her impeccable style and fitness have made her a role model for many young fans. Disha’s dedication to maintaining her physique and fashion choices continues to inspire countless people across the globe, solidifying her status as a style icon.

 

article_image5

Apart from her acting career, Disha’s active presence on social media shows her playful and down-to-earth nature. She often shares moments from her life, from workout routines to vacations, giving her fans a glimpse of her real self beyond the screen.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS) RBA

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details RBA

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post calls out people with limited brain RBA

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post, calls out people with ‘limited brain’

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara Afreen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan Veer Mehra NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara and Tajinder for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan

Recent Stories

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [Watch]

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media anr

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media [CHECK]

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace, loot clothes Louis Vuitton trunk and luxury cars (WATCH) gcw

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon