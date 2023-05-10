Photos: Disha Patani's no-makeup look goes VIRAL; take a look

Disha Patani is showcasing her natural beauty in new photos posted on Instagram. Her no-makeup selfies have taken social media by storm, leaving her fans in awe of her natural beauty and charm.

Disha Patani has always been recognised for her beautiful appearance and perfect skin. The actress, who has a massive social media following, recently published a series of no-makeup pictures that wowed her admirers.

Disha took to her own Instagram account to upload photos of herself displaying her natural beauty. She hasn't put on any makeup. The actress is dressed in a halter-neck shirt. Her unkempt hair and natural radiance enhanced her attractiveness and elegance, which her fans couldn't stop praising.

Her no-makeup pictures have gone viral, leaving her followers in awe of her natural beauty and charm. One follower said, 'Cuteness overload,' while another referred to her as a 'Angel,' followed by a loved-up and heart emoji.

The actress was last seen with Mouni Roy at Anshul Garg's, the founder and CEO of Desi Music, birthday event. As the actress was leaving the restaurant, a mob gathered and began snapping pictures with her.

On the job front, Disha has completed a project and posted the facts on her social media accounts. She didn't say much while posting a picture, merely writing, "And that's a wrap... can't wait to share this special one with you all grateful."

The actress was most recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

