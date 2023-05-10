Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Disha Patani's no-makeup look goes VIRAL; take a look

    First Published May 10, 2023, 7:42 PM IST

    Disha Patani is showcasing her natural beauty in new photos posted on Instagram. Her no-makeup selfies have taken social media by storm, leaving her fans in awe of her natural beauty and charm.  

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani has always been recognised for her beautiful appearance and perfect skin. The actress, who has a massive social media following, recently published a series of no-makeup pictures that wowed her admirers.

    article_image2

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha took to her own Instagram account to upload photos of herself displaying her natural beauty. She hasn't put on any makeup. The actress is dressed in a halter-neck shirt. Her unkempt hair and natural radiance enhanced her attractiveness and elegance, which her fans couldn't stop praising.

    article_image3

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Her no-makeup pictures have gone viral, leaving her followers in awe of her natural beauty and charm.  One follower said, 'Cuteness overload,' while another referred to her as a 'Angel,' followed by a loved-up and heart emoji.

    article_image4

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    The actress was last seen with Mouni Roy at Anshul Garg's, the founder and CEO of Desi Music, birthday event. As the actress was leaving the restaurant, a mob gathered and began snapping pictures with her.

    article_image5

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    On the job front, Disha has completed a project and posted the facts on her social media accounts. She didn't say much while posting a picture, merely writing, "And that's a wrap... can't wait to share this special one with you all grateful."

    article_image6

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    The actress was most recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

    article_image7

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    She will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra. Patani is also working on Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

