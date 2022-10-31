Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Phone Bhoot, Black Panther, Bhediya, Yashoda-many more films to release THIS November (LIST OUT)

    From horror-comedies Phone Bhoot, Bhediya to the MCU's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda to The Crown Season 5, here is a list of November films and series.

    November brings some spine-chilling horror comedies, like Phone Bhoot and Bhediya. Meanwhile, Marvel fans will experience an emotional roller coaster as they watch a Black Panther film without Chadwick Boseman. Aside from these, the OTT platforms have some fascinating movies and series to satisfy your bingeing requirements. We've compiled a list of films and series released in theatres and digital platforms in November. Take a look at this:

    Bhediya (Theatre)
    Bhediya depicts the life of a guy (Varun Dhawan) who is bitten by a bhediya (wolf) and begins acting like one. He yells, desires blood and flesh, and even pursues his buddies to devour them. The horror-comedy also stars Kriti Sanon, who attempts to solve Varun's predicament. Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee both play important parts in the Amar Kaushik-directed film. It will be released in theatres on November 25th.

    Mili (Theatre)
    Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, is a survival drama about a woman battling to remain alive when trapped in a freezer. The film, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, stars Janhvi Kapoor as the eponymous character, Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, and Sanjay Suri, among others. It will be released in theatres on November 4th.

    Double XL (Theatre)
    Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha will co-star in Double XL, a film that follows two plus-sized women navigating a culture that links a woman's appeal or beauty with her size. With this film, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will make his Bollywood debut. In addition, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra appear in the Satramm Raamani-directed film. On November 4, Double XL will be released in theatres.

    Phone Bhoot (Theatre)
    ‘Ghost’ Katrina Kaif and her ghostbusting squad, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are gearing ready to thrill us with their forthcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, will be released in theatres on November 4th.

    Uunchai (Theatre)
    Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa, is expected to make a big comeback. Uunchai tells the story of three friends who go on a journey to Everest Base Camp. The film will be released in theatres on November 11, 2022.

    Drishyam 2 (Theatre)
    Following the huge success of the sequel, Ajay Devgn and Tabu will return with Drishyam 2. The sequel takes place seven years after the first film's events and introduces Akshaye Khanna to the franchise. It will be released in theatres on November 18.

    Rocket Gang (Theatre)
    Rocket Gang depicts a gang of pals that go to Wonder Villa, a haunted home. The home is possessed by spirits who inhabit the adult bodies, and dancing is the only way to live. It is directed by Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis, who will be making his directorial debut, and stars Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta. Zee Studios is producing Rocket Gang, which is set to be released on November 11, 2022.

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Theatre)
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of Marvel's most anticipated films this year. Aside from being one of the MCU's most famous and adored films for its portrayal of people of colour, the film will be an emotional watch following the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The late actor played King T'Challa, often known as the Black Panther. With him gone, fans are both excited and heartbroken as they wait to see how the filmmakers handle the sequel to Black Panther. The second instalment stars are Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, and Tenoch Huerta. On November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theatres.

    Yashoda (Theatre)
    Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly awaited film, will be released in theatres on November 11. Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan direct the film, which depicts a lady who decides to become a surrogate mother in return for money.

    The Crown Season 5 (Netflix)
    As the new decade begins, the Royal Family faces what might be their most difficult test yet, as the public publicly challenges their role in 1990s Britain. The Crown, based on historical events, dramatises the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that formed her reign. The fifth season of the programme will be available on Netflix beginning November 9.

    Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 (Prime Video)
    After considerable anticipation, the second season teaser was released a few weeks ago. While most of the teaser included brief footage from the previous season depicting the killings that had already occurred, it transitioned into some of the current images starring Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. Season 2 of Breathe: Into The Shadows will be available on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

