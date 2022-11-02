Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan teaser: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's HOT chemistry will make you desperate to watch the film NOW

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    Pathaan: Netizens can’t get enough of Deepika Padukone’s look in ‘Pathaan’, calling her pairing with Shah Rukh Khan ‘the biggest in India’!

    After blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunite for the highly anticipated action-entertainer ‘Pathaan’! After much anticipation, the film's teaser dropped earlier today and has created a frenzy over social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The teaser opens with a lady who sounds very similar to Dimple Kapadia, claiming in a voiceover that Pathaan was captured by the adversaries and severely tortured on his last mission. Pathaan, on the other hand, is not so easily defeated.

    Image: Official film poster

    He soon escapes from imprisonment after a spectacular battle scene and several kicks that cause his foes to burst. The action is smooth, but the explosions appear too raw and green screen.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Then we meet a sexy Deepika Padukone, who gets to bash up a few bad guys while romancing Pathaan. Pathaan's enemy appears to be John Abraham, as they battle on trucks, snowmobiles, fighter jets, tanks, bikes, and other transportation.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Deepika Padukone’s look in the film has been trending, with netizens referring to it as ‘next level’ and her ‘hottest avatar yet’. While the superstar has always set fashion trends and topped beauty lists in India and internationally, her look in the ‘Pathaan’ teaser has blown fans away and sparked much chatter in the digital world.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    If that wasn’t all, the response to the teaser has only cemented the excitement among audiences to see the 'biggest pair in the country back together again' as netizens also spoke about how it’s a power pairing and the best that cinema has to offer.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    After ruling the Hindi film industry for a decade at the numero uno spot and being the leading female star in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone also has a blockbuster lineup of films that only keeps getting better every year. Also Read: Here’s how ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 57th birthday

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    These include Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and an international cross-cultural romantic comedy film. Also Read: 'Pathaan' teaser out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday; WATCH

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Deepika Padukone has previously appeared in films alongside Shah Rukh Khan, including Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Also Read: Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

