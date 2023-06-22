Palak Tiwari PHOTO gallery: 7 outfits that set major summer fashion goals

If you are preparing for a vacation by the beach or pool, Palak Tiwari's costumes are a must-have because they range from sexy swimwears to adorable flowery dresses. The actress, who recently made her debut in Bollywood, has been greatly hailed for her solemn yet fashionable choices by the audience. Check out seven such awesome looks:

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

A true fashionista, yes, that's what Palak Tiwari is. The actress frequently posts gorgeous photos online, captivating her followers and fans around the clock. Check out her seven gorgeous summer looks:

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

BEACH QUEEN: Palak's mulri-coloured sarong is ideal for the beach. Enjoy a leisurely day by the beach or pool simply slipping it over your swimwear.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

WATER BABY: Palak raises the temperature by taking a swim in the pool while wearing a hot red bikini. This image undoubtedly causes the mercury to rise, don't you think?

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

HOT PINK: Palak poses by the pool while donning a hot pink flirt dress with a plunging neckline. Despite its simplicity, Palak's qualities are enhanced by the outfit, which creates the ideal atmosphere for a lovely afternoon.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

WHITE GLORY: Palak looks stunning in this classic white outfit, perfect for a summer afternnon date or an outing with friends.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

If want to enjoy at the beach but also look appealing and sexy, opt for a brief, fitting slip-dress and take a style cue from Palak. In a dress like this, you can take a dip in the water but also look sizzling hot!

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

COWBOY GIRL: In this straw hat and bralette top, Palal looks like an ideal Victorian woman, right out of a book. Something as unique as this hat adds the summer vibe perfectly.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

If you're going swimming, a black monokini is always a good choice. Palak appears not only seductive but also glamorous and elegant in this beautiful sarong.