Palak Tiwari PHOTO gallery: 7 outfits that set major summer fashion goals

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    If you are preparing for a vacation by the beach or pool, Palak Tiwari's costumes are a must-have because they  range from sexy swimwears to adorable flowery dresses. The actress, who recently made her debut in Bollywood, has been greatly hailed for her solemn yet fashionable choices  by the audience. Check out seven such awesome looks:

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A true fashionista, yes, that's what Palak Tiwari is. The actress frequently posts gorgeous photos online, captivating her followers and fans around the clock. Check out her seven gorgeous summer looks:

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    BEACH QUEEN: Palak's mulri-coloured sarong is ideal for the beach. Enjoy a leisurely day by the beach or pool simply slipping it over your swimwear.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    WATER BABY: Palak raises the temperature by taking a swim in the pool while wearing a hot red bikini. This image undoubtedly causes the mercury to rise, don't you think?

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    HOT PINK: Palak poses by the pool while donning a hot pink flirt dress with a plunging neckline. Despite its simplicity, Palak's qualities are enhanced by the outfit, which creates the ideal atmosphere for a lovely afternoon.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    WHITE GLORY: Palak looks stunning in this classic white outfit, perfect for a summer afternnon date or an outing with friends. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    If want to enjoy at the beach but also look appealing and sexy, opt for a brief, fitting slip-dress and take a style cue from Palak. In a dress like this, you can take a dip in the water but also look sizzling hot!

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    COWBOY GIRL: In this straw hat and bralette top, Palal looks like an ideal Victorian woman, right out of a book. Something as unique as this hat adds the summer vibe perfectly. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    If you're going swimming, a black monokini is always a good choice. Palak appears not only seductive but also glamorous and elegant in this beautiful sarong. 

