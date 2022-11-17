Oops Moment Alert: Elli AvrRam gets trolled for showing off her cleavage in a revealing dress (Video)

Actress Elli AvrRam was criticised for flashing "major cleavage" while wearing a daring outfit at the ELLE Beauty Awards, held in Mumbai. Many called Elli AvrRam, 'Urfi’s mom'.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

It may have been a night to honour Bollywood bigwigs. Elli AvrRam, an actress and dancer, stole the show with her provocative attire. Elli turned eyebrows on Wednesday night in Mumbai when she arrived at an award presentation wearing a provocative outfit.



At the occasion, Elli wore a strapless gown while walking down the red carpet, putting her cleavage on full show. Elli had her hair pulled back in a high bun. The outfit had no straps. The actress' bold appearance, however, didn't sit well with online users, who made fun of her for wearing "inappropriate clothing" and exposing "huge cleavage." (VIDEO)



Some social media users even compared Elli with Urfi Javed. “Urfi’s mom is here," the user said. “This outfit has been designed by Urfi Javed," wrote another user. “Another Urfi Javed has come into the market," a third user said. “This dressing sense is a torture to our eyes," another user said.



Currently, Elli AvrRam is enjoying the success of her two consecutive single releases, Naane Varuvean and Goodbye.

