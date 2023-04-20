Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan has gone through a stunning physical transformation and that is clearly visible through her pictures. Rumoured that Nysa will soon make her acting debut, her glamorous looks have stunned the audience. Today, April 20, Nysa is celebrating her 20th birthday. On the special occasion, Ajay and Kajol took to social media to share sweet posts for her.

Nysa may not be extremely active on social media, but because of her passionate fans, she is all over the internet. Earlier, her parents, Kajol and Ajay often uploaded her snaps on Instagram, but nowadays, her friends and admirers post cool photos from the events and keep her followers updated on her whereabouts.

Nysa is frequently photographed with her best friend Orhan Awatramani, also known online as Orry, and her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, the proprietor of MVM Entertainment. The difference in the pictures is clearly visible.

Nysa was recently spotted in the city attending opulent Diwali parties with Bollywood celebrities Suhana, Aryan Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. She turned heads in her stunning lehenga attire. Her appearance with other celebrity kids thrilled her fans.

Her pictures with her family are shining proofs of how she has transformed herself over the years. While some are doubting that it could be plastic surgery, what remains clear is she simply looks gorgeous now, just like her parents.

