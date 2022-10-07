Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022; check out 9 SEXY pictures of the diva

In her most recent picture session, Nora Fatehi shows off her curves in a figure-hugging silver outfit. Nora will perform at the FIFA World Cup in December of this year, joining the Shakira and Jennifer Lopez leagues.

Nora Fatehi has joined the likes of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in judging a dance reality programme on television. The actress will perform at the FIFA World Cup in December of this year.

She is the lone actor representing India in the event as a result. According to sources, RedOne, one of the most recognisable record companies in the world, will create Nora's song.



The label has also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La. Nora shares glimpses of the song on her Instagram with caption, “This time for @fifaworldcup, the official world cup anthem with a touch of diversity Light the Sky…”



Nora will perform during the FIFA World Cup's closing ceremony in addition to appearing in the FIFA anthem. She will sing in Hindi as well.



Talking about Nora Fatehi's fashion, the diva continues to kill style ambitions like a pro by posting excerpts from her Instagram best-dressed diary.



Fans of Nora like how she always provides important fashion signals for each occasion, whether it's a workday, a laid-back excursion with friends, or a wild party. Nora's sequined diaries are among of our favourites.

The actor frequently posts new dress ideas on her Instagram account, which is brimming with decorating ideas.

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a silver sequinned high-slit dress. Nora played muse to fashion designer Yousef Al Jasmi and picked the sequined gown from the shelves of the designer. Also Read: Pictures: Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress; leaves fans drooling for more

