Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022; check out 9 SEXY pictures of the diva

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    In her most recent picture session, Nora Fatehi shows off her curves in a figure-hugging silver outfit. Nora will perform at the FIFA World Cup in December of this year, joining the Shakira and Jennifer Lopez leagues.

    Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    Nora Fatehi has joined the likes of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in judging a dance reality programme on television. The actress will perform at the FIFA World Cup in December of this year.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is the lone actor representing India in the event as a result. According to sources, RedOne, one of the most recognisable record companies in the world, will create Nora's song.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The label has also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La. Nora shares glimpses of the song on her Instagram with caption, “This time for @fifaworldcup, the official world cup anthem with a touch of diversity Light the Sky…” 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora will perform during the FIFA World Cup's closing ceremony in addition to appearing in the FIFA anthem. She will sing in Hindi as well.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Talking about Nora Fatehi's fashion, the diva continues to kill style ambitions like a pro by posting excerpts from her Instagram best-dressed diary. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans of Nora like how she always provides important fashion signals for each occasion, whether it's a workday, a laid-back excursion with friends, or a wild party. Nora's sequined diaries are among of our favourites.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor frequently posts new dress ideas on her Instagram account, which is brimming with decorating ideas.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a silver sequinned high-slit dress. Nora played muse to fashion designer Yousef Al Jasmi and picked the sequined gown from the shelves of the designer. Also Read: Pictures: Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress; leaves fans drooling for more

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora Fatehi showcases her curves in a sequinned silver midi dress. Nora looked stunning in the silver bodycon gown having sequin accents throughout. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goodbye movie review: Arun Bali, Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan's film gets thumbs up from netizens RBA

    Goodbye movie review: Arun Bali, Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan's film gets thumbs up from netizens

    Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda clicked at the airport; Are they flying to Maldives? RBA

    Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda clicked at the airport; Are they flying to Maldives?

    Who is Gauri Sawant? Sushmita Sen is all set to play first transgender rights activists in Taali RBA

    Who is Gauri Sawant? Sushmita Sen is all set to play first transgender rights activists in Taali

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

    Veteran Bollywood actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease RBA

    Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease

    Recent Stories

    Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term AJR

    Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term

    football Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Manchester United snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray? Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Man United

    SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection - adt

    SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8 Know which smartwatch is better gcw

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Know which smartwatch is better

    Ananya Panday to Urfi Javed, Anjali Arora, 6 celebs who were TROLLED this week drb

    Ananya Panday to Urfi Javed, Anjali Arora, 6 celebs who were TROLLED this week

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon