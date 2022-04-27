Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Nora Fatehi was spotted wearing a stunning bodycon skirt set. However, she was trolled because she wore glares in the evening.
     

    Nora Fatehi maintains the ability to throw us all into a frenzy with her voguish fashionable choices and wooing us all with her gorgeous movements on the dance floor. Nora's steal-worthy clothing frequently makes her followers drool over her style every time she goes out, as she is known for never shying away from experimenting with her dazzling attire.
     

    Her airport style set the internet on fire. On Tuesday, April 26 she was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, capturing everyone's attention with her attractive appearance. She was seen in a flowery co-ord cropped shirt and bodycon skirt set by the paparazzi.

    She can be seen looking sexy in a Dolce and Gabbana bodycon skirt set, which she paired with Christian Louboutin's deadly high heels and a lovely black Dior purse.

    Nora kept her wavy locks open and went for her go-to nude makeup look while finishing her appearance. 
     

    Nora chose to wear tinted cat-eye sunglasses, which drew the attention of some of the other users, who mocked her for wearing glasses in the evening.Fans showered love on her. One of her fans dropped a comment saying, "Chalti hai toh bhi lag raha hai jaise dance kar rahi ho." Another one commented, "So stylish." A third one commented, "Wohooooo." "So elegant," wrote a fan.
     

    However, some netizens trolled her for wearing glares in the evening. A user commented, "Kitni dhoop hai yaar." Another one wrote, "Is she walking on a runway?"  Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill fans slammed by Mahira Sharma fans for ‘body shaming’

    Nora is now featured as one of the judges on Dance Deewane Juniors, with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The actress is a social media powerhouse. Also Read: Good news for Deepika Padukone's fans; actress part of 75th Cannes Film Festival jury

