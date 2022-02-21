  • Facebook
    Nia Sharma's hot pole dance video shows bold side (Watch)

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
    Nia Sharma shared an old video of herself doing a sexy pole dancing effortlessly, take a look

    TV actress Nia Sharma is missing practising pole dance. Today, she posted an old video where she is seen doing pole dance effortlessly. Nia looked like she just enjoyed every moment on the pole in the video.
     

    Nia Sharma, recently busy with her brother’s wedding, mentioned how much pain and bruises she got during pole dancing. But she again wants to do it because it is all worth it. 
     

    Nia's video has two parts; she can be seen in a red sports bra and white shorts in the first half of the clip. She did all the moments perfectly, just like a pro.
     

    In the second part of the video, Nia looks attractive in a red bra and black shorts. Posting the video, Nia shared how much she has been missing the pole and wrote, “I miss the pole… those bruised knees and thighs… the excruciating body ache! Still ready for all of it again” with smiling emojis. Nia also tagged choreographer Lipsa Acharya in the caption.
     

    It is said that Nia Sharma developed the hobby of pole dancing during the lockdown. Last month, the actress shared a video and hilariously wrote, “Who called it ‘Pole dancing’ and not ‘Maut ka Farmaan’… it’s like signing your own death warrant.” Watch the video here.
     

