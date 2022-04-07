Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neha Sharma's 9 sultry-bold pictures in her black bra goes viral

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Neha Sharma strikes a bold pose while lying on the bed, surprising fans with her sexy images
     

    Neha Sharma's most recent social media photographs are scorching. The actress seems sexy in a lingerie photoshoot, displaying her perfect toned figure.
     

    Neha Sharma is soaring mercury levels with her lingerie photoshoot. Recently Neha Sharma has completed the dubbing of the film after shooting. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma are working together in a film for the first time. 
     

    In the pictures, we saw Neha Sharma wearing a white top. She has undone all of the buttons on her shirt and is wearing a black bralette.

    Neha Sharma recently posted a daring photo on social media. Neha Sharma is a frequent user of social media. She also frequently shares unique photographs and videos with her admirers in order to remain in touch with them. 

    To complete her style, Neha Sharma has left her hair open in the photo. She is shown laying on the bed and striking provocative positions in the photograph. Neha Sharma's bright and flamboyant style can be noticed throughout the image.

    Neha Sharma's photo is getting popular on social media. The actress's image is quite popular among her fans. You may also provide feedback by commenting. Many of Neha Sharma's followers have remarked on her and described her as hot.

    Concerning the actress's work, she has been in the news for a long time for the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. In this film, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will co-star alongside him.

    Kushan Nandy directed the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma star in this romantic comedy. Also Read: Swara Bhasker bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan; read details

    In addition to these two stars, actor Sanjay Mishra will appear in this film. Fans of these stars are anxiously anticipating the release of the film. Also Read: Katrina Kaif flaunts her perfect body in sexy monokini from her recent Maldives vacay

