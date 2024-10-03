Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natasa Stankovic shares STUNNING pictures from her recent vacations, don't miss them!

    Natasa Stankovic, the stunning Serbian model and actress, has been treating her fans to breathtaking vacation pictures on social media. Her latest updates showcase her soaking up the sun, sand, and serenity of a picturesque beach destination.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 7:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

    Natasa's Instagram feed is filled with captivating snaps of her rocking a sleek black bikini. The 29-year-old beauty exudes confidence and glamour as she poses effortlessly by the pool, beach, and lush green surroundings.

    article_image2

    Natasa's love for nature is evident in her posts, where she's often seen appreciating the beauty of her surroundings. From tranquil ocean views to stunning sunsets, she's soaking up every moment of her tropical escape.

    article_image3

    The actress didn't miss the opportunity to take a refreshing dip in the pool. Her captivating photos show her swimming, lounging, and enjoying the cool waters.

    article_image4

    Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian model, actress, and dancer who has made a name for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. Known for her roles in Bollywood films and television shows, she has gained a massive following across social media platforms.

    article_image5

    Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian model, actress, and dancer. Born on March 4, 1992, she gained fame in India through Bollywood films ("Satyagraha," "Action Jackson") and TV shows ("Nach Baliye 8," "Bigg Boss 13"). She's married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, with whom she has a son, Agastya. The couple are now divorced. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Naga Chaitanya split: Rakul Preet Singh shuts down Telangana minister Konda Surekha for using her name RBA

    Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split: Rakul Preet shuts down Telangana minister Konda Surekha for using her name

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces iPhone 16 Pro, Thar to 100 fans of Jacqueline Fernandez RKK

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces iPhone 16 Pro, Thar to 100 fans of Jacqueline Fernandez

    Actor Mohan Raj, popular for his iconic role as Keerikkadan Jose, passes away dmn

    Actor Mohanraj, popular for his iconic role 'Keerikkadan Jose', passes away

    Joker star Lady Gaga talks about her fiance Michael Polansky; recalls how he proposed to her (WATCH) RBA

    Joker star Lady Gaga talks about her fiance Michael Polansky; recalls how he proposed to her (WATCH)

    Rupali Ganguly talked behind Mandalsa Sharma's back? Here's what this 'Anupamaa' actress revealed ATG

    Rupali Ganguly talked behind Mandalsa Sharma's back? Here's what this 'Anupamaa' actress revealed

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Woman chops off her tongue to 'please' Goddess Durga at Khargone Temple during Navratri RBA

    SHOCKING: Woman chops off her tongue to 'please' Goddess Durga at Khargone Temple during Navratri

    UP news: Mother kills 8-month-old daughter, body found in septic tank; reason will shock you RBA

    UP news: Mother kills 8-month-old daughter, body found in septic tank; reason will shock you

    Samantha Naga Chaitanya split: Rakul Preet Singh shuts down Telangana minister Konda Surekha for using her name RBA

    Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split: Rakul Preet shuts down Telangana minister Konda Surekha for using her name

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces iPhone 16 Pro, Thar to 100 fans of Jacqueline Fernandez RKK

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces iPhone 16 Pro, Thar to 100 fans of Jacqueline Fernandez

    Improve digestion: 7 common foods to avoid consuming with milk dmn

    Improve digestion: 7 common foods to avoid consuming with milk

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon