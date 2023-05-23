Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts luscious body in black and white print bikini

    First Published May 23, 2023, 7:52 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her luscious curves and cleavage in a black and white print bikini. Fans love her well-toned body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new sensuous dance reel on a popular Bhojpuri song that has gone viral. (WATCH VIDEO).

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this dance reel of Namrata got released a few hours back, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla looks searing in a black and white print bikini.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous poses in the black and white print bikini by flaunting her abs, breasts and cleavage in the picture.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body with cleavage and toned abs in a black and white print bikini with black boy shorts.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose by flaunting her cleavage, abs, and thighs in a black and white printed bikini with black boy shorts.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla displays her cleavage, abs, waist, and toned legs with a sultry pose in a black and white print bikini in the picture as she walks outside the pool area.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a black-and-white printed bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her toned body, cleavage, hands, legs, and abs here.

