Nagarjuna to Naga Chaitanya to Pawan Kalyan- 9 Telugu actors with multiple marriages

Multiple marriages have become common in the film industry, with many stars marrying twice or more.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 8:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 8:26 PM IST

This list includes prominent actors from Senior NTR to Naga Chaitanya. Discover the stories behind their multiple marriages.

article_image2

NTR, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, married twice. His first wife was Basavatarakam, and their children are now prominent figures in Tollywood and politics. At the age of 70, he married Lakshmi Parvathi, a union that remains controversial.

article_image3

Nandamuri Harikrishna

Harikrishna, also married twice. His children from his first marriage are Kalyan Ram, Janaki Ram (deceased), and Suhasini. While still married to his first wife, he married Shalini, and their son is the pan-India star, Jr. NTR.

article_image4

Nagarjuna, the 'King' of Tollywood, also married twice. His first marriage was an arranged union with Lakshmi, sister of Venkatesh and daughter of producer D. Ramanaidu. They had a son, Naga Chaitanya, before separating. Nagarjuna later married actress Amala, and they have a son, Akhil.

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya followed in his father's footsteps, marrying twice. He fell in love with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu during his debut film, and they married after a 7-year relationship. They divorced after three years, and Naga Chaitanya recently married actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

article_image6

Pawan Kalyan has been married three times. His first marriage was an arranged one. He later married actress Renu Desai, with whom he has two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. After divorcing Renu Desai, he married Anna Lezhneva.

article_image7

Superstar Krishna married twice. His first wife was Indira Devi, and they had Mahesh Babu, Ramesh Babu, Manjula, Padmavathi, and Priyadarshini. He later married actress Vijaya Nirmala, who already had a son, Naresh, from a previous marriage.

article_image8

Naresh and Pavitra

Naresh, Vijaya Nirmala's son, has been married four times. His current wife is actress Pavitra Lokesh.

article_image9

Mohan Babu, after the death of his first wife, married her sister. His children from his first marriage are Manchu Lakshmi and Vishnu, while Manoj was born from his second marriage. Manoj has also been married twice.

article_image10

Telugu Rebel star Krishnam Raju was previously married to Sitadevi, who died. He married Syamaladevi in 1996, and they have three kids.

