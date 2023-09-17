Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in viral song ‘Karta Hai Katal’; WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Bhojpuri dance queen Monalisa’s sizzling dance video goes viral; her song  ‘Karta Hai Katal’ has more than 3,4 million views on YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri actress and dancing queen Monalisa is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has over 5.4 million Instagram followers and trends every other day with her daring images and steamy videos.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's sizzling dance on 'Karta Hai Katal' has just gone viral on social media, and fans are going insane after viewing her scorching performance.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has also worked in many film industries like Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Bhojpuri.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri dance song 'Karta Hai Katal' is from the film Gharwali Baharwali and features the sexy and scorching diva Monalisa.

    The song has received over 3,4 million views and is still rapidly expanding. The song is sung by Mamta Rauat and Chhote Baba.

