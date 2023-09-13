Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song ‘Paala Sataake’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 6:16 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's sizzling dance and romance on 'Paala Sataake' will leave you speechless; watch this captivating video

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa's recent dance performance in the song 'Paala Satake' is lighting up the stage.

    The song is causing a stir among music enthusiasts, and the duo's searing chemistry is fueling the fire.

    The song depicts them dressed in exquisite ethnic attire, and their dynamic dancing routines are breathtaking. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Pawan and Monalisa can be seen swaying to the enticing beats of the song 'Paala Satake'. Their chemistry is palpable, and their dancing techniques are enthralling.

    The song has quickly become a fan favourite, and it's easy to understand why. Pawan and Monalisa both worked hard to make the performance seem fluid and faultless.
     

    Pawan Singh is a well-known Bhojpuri singer and actor who has had several popular songs and films. He has a large fan base in the Bhojpuri film business, and his music and films are well-liked by people of all ages. 

