Asianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Watch the hot romantic song featuring Monalisa, and Nirahua received more than 42,323,01 views. This song is currently trending on social media.

    

    Everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos these days. Videos in Bhojpuri are highly well-liked. The performers and actresses of Bhojpuri are well-known and have a big social media following.

    

    At least one Bhojpuri song becomes popular daily on YouTube and other media. Online, there is a recent well-liked video featuring Nirahua and Monalisa. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    

    The song is from the wildly successful movie "Aakhri Rasta." The public has been quite complimentary of the song from this film, "Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na."
     

    

    On social media, this song is picking up a lot of traction. Monalisa shows off some amazing dance movements in this video. There are currently 42,323,011 views of the video. On social media, this song is now trending.

    

    The song is sung by Kalpana-Manoj Mishra, and written by Vinay Bihari, Pyarelal Yadav. Music is given by Rajesh-Rajnish.

    

    Numerous TV serials have touched on Monalisa’s situation at work. She appeared in “Ratri Ke Yatri 2,” a web series.
     

    

    She also made an appearance on Salman Khan’s television programme “Bigg Boss.” she is allegedly one of the most expensive actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, according to the uninitiated.

