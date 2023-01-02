Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves in saree is a MUST WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's pool dance with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, in the song Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na from the film Aakhri Rasta has gone viral.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. Videos in Bhojpuri are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known and have a big social media following.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media every day. A brand-new popular video featuring Nirahua and Monalisa is now available online. (VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song is from the film "Aakhri Rasta," which is quite famous. The song "Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na" from this film has garnered a lot of great reviews from the audience.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This song is quickly gaining popularity on social media. Monalisa shows off some great skills in this video. The video has gotten 42,328,094 views to far. On social media, this song is now trending.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One of the most in-demand actresses in the Bhojpuri film business is Monalisa. She participated in Season 10 of the acclaimed reality television programme Bigg

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The actress is active on social media and never ceases to amaze us with her stylish online personas. She is more fascinating because of how opulently she lives, which inspires us when she shares photos on social media.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube