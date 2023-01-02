Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves in saree is a MUST WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's pool dance with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, in the song Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na from the film Aakhri Rasta has gone viral.

    Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. Videos in Bhojpuri are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known and have a big social media following.

    One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media every day. A brand-new popular video featuring Nirahua and Monalisa is now available online. (VIDEO)
     

    The song is from the film "Aakhri Rasta," which is quite famous. The song "Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na" from this film has garnered a lot of great reviews from the audience.
     

    This song is quickly gaining popularity on social media. Monalisa shows off some great skills in this video. The video has gotten 42,328,094 views to far. On social media, this song is now trending.

    One of the most in-demand actresses in the Bhojpuri film business is Monalisa. She participated in Season 10 of the acclaimed reality television programme Bigg 

    The actress is active on social media and never ceases to amaze us with her stylish online personas. She is more fascinating because of how opulently she lives, which inspires us when she shares photos on social media.

    The actress recently celebrating her 40th birthday on November 21 with her husband. Monalisa has also shared a video. Her husband has wished Monalisa a very romantic birthday.

