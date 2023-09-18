Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' goes viral; check out

Bhojpuri video: 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' song by Monalisa is currently trending on social media. In this song, she dances with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

Bhojpuri cinema heroine Monalisa is noted for her elegance and acting talent. Her previous and current tracks are both still prevalent on social media. This explains why her admirers adore her. They are also keeping a careful eye on them.



Monalisa is an avid social media user. She is seen in her videos being transparent about her personal and professional lives.

Monalisa's song is now dominating on social media. This song shows her enjoying a romantic relationship with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa are becoming increasingly popular on YouTube. This song has received over 388K views.

And viewers are raving about this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa as the number one Jodi. Monalisa and Khesari Lal have a sizable following.

The pair is enough to bring the song, music video, or film to life. This couple's fans like seeing them together. They are the most well-known Bhojpuri actors.

Fans adore seeing Monalisa and Khesari Lal Yadav despite the fact that this video is in great demand. The duo's spectacular performance had the audience captivated.