    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' goes viral; check out

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' song by Monalisa is currently trending on social media. In this song, she dances with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri cinema heroine Monalisa is noted for her elegance and acting talent. Her previous and current tracks are both still prevalent on social media. This explains why her admirers adore her. They are also keeping a careful eye on them.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is an avid social media user. She is seen in her videos being transparent about her personal and professional lives.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's song is now dominating on social media. This song shows her enjoying a romantic relationship with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa are becoming increasingly popular on YouTube. This song has received over 388K  views.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    And viewers are raving about this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa as the number one Jodi. Monalisa and Khesari Lal have a sizable following.

    article_image6

    The pair is enough to bring the song, music video, or film to life. This couple's fans like seeing them together. They are the most well-known Bhojpuri actors. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

     Fans adore seeing Monalisa and Khesari Lal Yadav despite the fact that this video is in great demand. The duo's spectacular performance had the audience captivated.

