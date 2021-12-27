  • Facebook
    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures)

    First Published Dec 27, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    Mia Khalifa is ending 2021 in style and raising the temperature as she shares pictures from her Mexico vacay

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures)

    Like most celebrities, Mia Khalifa is also enjoying the last few days of the year holidaying. Mia is currently in Mexico, and shared a picture where she is seen flaunting her bikini body. Mia could be seen exhibiting her derriere in the picture, for which she also went braless.
     

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures) RCB

    Posting in style, she sits at a beach house in front of an ocean. Mia wrote, "Renting a beach house for 8 days and not going to the beach once tells you everything you need to know about me."
     

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures) RCB

    According to a report, Mia reportedly has an evaluated net worth of $4 million. The 28-years-old monthly income is anticipated to be $30,000 (22 lakh plus). Recently in an interview with Yahoo, Mia said that she respects the women who come out to speak to her and share about their life. Also Read: Did Mia Khalifa’s TikTok video hint at having breasts, nose surgery? Read her post

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures) RCB

    Former porn star Mia, a fashion designer, has been making it to the headlines even after leaving the porn industry. Mia Khalif is very active on social media and shares photos of her clothing brand.

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures) RCB

    According to a report, Mia reportedly has an evaluated net worth of $4 million. The 28-years-old monthly income is anticipated to be $30,000 (22 lakh plus). Recently, in an interview with Yahoo, Mia said that she respects the women who speak to her and share about their lives.
     

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures) RCB

    She also talked about self love, love, rejection, body issues and more. Mia said, "The women who tell their stories, who are brave enough to put their face on the internet and share their experiences, that is where my confidence comes from."

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures) RCB

    Mia added, "That's been the biggest key to battling with my own shame — seeing all of these women who have been through things that are a lot worse than I have and come out, like, fighting, with skin under their nails." Also Read: Mia Khalifa shares 'SEXY' pictures, calls herself 'HOT' with uneven breasts

