    Mia Khalifa goes topless, flaunts her curves lathered in soap; take a look

    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 6:49 PM IST
    Mia Khalifa shows off her curves, posts bathroom pictures on Instagram. Her photos went viral and caused quite a stir on the internet.

    Mia Khalifa, who is very active on social media, has recently shared some sexy pictures of her topless shower snap promoting her new brand deal.

    She was seen flaunting her curves with soap all over her body. She captioned the images, “ZERO WASTE. 100% dissolvable packaging. Eco legends @cleanwithplus Campaign shot by @daniel."

    Her fans were drooling over her pictures and leaving their comments, “I need a fire extinguisher," one asked, “Is this a soap commercial or something else?" Also Read: Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures)

    Mia Khalifa's post received over 1.1 million likes within 10 hours of it being uploaded to her verified account. Also Read: Did Mia Khalifa’s TikTok video hint at having breasts, nose surgery? Read her post

    The 28-year-old has been keeping her 27 million Instagram followers, and she keeps on entertaining her fans with daily posts. Also Read: Mia Khalifa’s monthly income is more than many CEO's salaries; here's her NET WORTH

