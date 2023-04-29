Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MET Gala 2023: Paris Hilton to make big debut, here are her sexiest photos

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Paris Hilton will finally make her Met Gala debut at the biggest fashion event this year. Here is all you need to know about it. Let us glance at her sexiest photos so far.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    Paris Hilton is a globally eminent and renowned entrepreneur, influencer, and well-known Hollywood personality who is one of the biggest names that needs no further introduction. She has finally received her MET Gala 2023 invite.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    Although many may wonder why never had she received an invite before, Paris Hilton is currently in seventh heaven with her dream call for the biggest fashion event of the year, the Met Gala 2023.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    Paris Hilton is currently on cloud nine as she has received her dream invitation to attend as a prominent and esteemed name at the much-awaited MET Gala 2023, which will commence on May 1.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    The influencer, actress, and hotel magnate, Parish Hilton, received an invitation from Vogue and the creator, for her much-awaited and first-time appearance at the MET Gala.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    We know many fans are curious for more exciting details about her debut MET Gala look. However, the details about Hilton’s red carpet appearance are unknown and are under wraps.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    Considering this will be the first time ever the hotel heiress and businesswoman will be gracing the red carpet, we think fans' have to wait eagerly for Paris Hilton's debut ensemble look and appearance till May 1.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    For her big and breakthrough first-time debut appearance at the MET Gala 2023, the attire and entire look of Paris Hilton's first debut appearance need to be immaculate. And a notable achievement like this surely merits a significant designer.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    This year’s MET Gala 2023 theme is inspired and based by ace fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. So considering the theme ardent Paris Hilton global fans might have to wait for her spectacular appearance which will be a big yay.

    Image: Paris Hilton / Instagram

    This specific theme is said to be in memory of the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. He happens to be Paris Hilton's close friend too. It is a public fact that the two of them got along well.

