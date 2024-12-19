Mamta Kulkarni FINALLY talks about her marriage with drug lord Vicky Goswami, 'I was celibate for 12 years'

Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has returned to India after nearly two decades. In a recent interview, she stated that she is not married and is pursuing spirituality.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Mamta Kulkarni was one of the most successful and acclaimed actresses of the 1990s. She appeared in popular films such as Karan Arjun and China Gate. However, Mamta became embroiled in scandal after her name was linked to Vicky Goswami.

Their names featured in a narcotics trafficking case, and Mamta has been abroad from her own country ever since. In a recent video, she stated that she had finally returned to India after 24 years. In recent interviews, the actress discussed her personal life, marriage to drug lord Vicky Goswami, and other topics.

In an interview with IANS, Mamta Kulkarni stated that she has not married Vicky Goswami. She said that they met in 1996, and Vicky was arrested a year later in a narcotics case. He spent 12 years in prison. Mamta Kulkarni concentrated on spirituality when he was in jail, recalling her visit to the Kumbh Mela in 2012.

She went on to say, "All this is wrong. I have not married Vicky. I was celibate for 12 years and did not even eat onion and garlic during this time. Yes, it is true that I was with Vicky Goswami and will always love him. However, everything ended due to my focus on spirituality."

Mamta Kulkarni, the Karan Arjun actress, then commented on the charge filed against her, claiming it was done because of Vicky Goswami or for publicity. She further stated that the officer who brought the charge against her had been designated a fugitive for several months. She said, "As you sow, so shall you reap. Where is that commissioner today? The police did not have any evidence." 

During one of the interviews, the actress was also questioned about whether or not she will be returning to Bollywood shortly. She responded to this by stating that she does not intend to return to the Bollywood industry. 

