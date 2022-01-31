  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn: Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    First Published Jan 31, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Malavika Mohanan has took Instagram by storm with breathtaking photos and videos from Maldives vacation.

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

    Actress Malavika Mohanan has taken Instagram by storm by sharing her breathtaking photographs in different swimsuits from her Maldives vacation. On Monday, Malavika shared a series of photos of flaunting perfect curves in a neon blue and white cutout monokini, setting the internet on fire. Paired with a holographic sheer shirt and a chunky Chanel gold-toned necklace, Malavika is surely making heads turn with her vacay pics from the Maldives.

    Also see: Kim Kardashian in hot-pink bikini; flaunts her perfect hourglass figure

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan, who took off to the island nation with her friends, shared another eye-popping look in a pink monokini paired up with a matching breezy tunic over the weekend.

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

    In another post, the actress was seen enjoying the waters of Maldives in a red and white printed bikini. Captioned 'Float', the post garnered comments from her fans, friends and family, with some equating her to a mermaid. She also posted a video of her enjoying her vacation with a caption: Falling in love with you.

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Master', also left her fans in awe with a post of her wearing an orange and white swimsuit, paired with a similar printed tunic. The photograph was posted along with the caption: My sky is blue-r than yours.

    Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

    Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

    The actress, who is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Maaran' that also stars Dhanush, sparked a frenzy five days ago when the first post of her trip to the Maldives in a yellow bikini paired with a yellow cap went viral. The post was captioned: Always been more of a mountain person, but never too late to start exploring, maybe?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shark Tank IndiaHere's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Shark Tank India: Here's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Celebs are all hearts for Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan after couple welcome baby boy

    Celebs are all hearts for Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan after couple welcome baby boy

    Get well soon Jimin floods social media after K-pop band BTS member tests COVID-19 positive post appendicitis surgery

    'Get well soon Jimin' floods social media after BTS member tests COVID positive post appendicitis surgery

    Pam & Tommy Lily James defends essential sex scenes calls Pamela Anderson role biggest acting challenge

    Pam & Tommy: Lily James defends 'essential' sex scenes; calls Pamela Anderson role 'biggest acting challenge'

    Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announces birth of baby boy her first child with hubby Akira

    Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announces birth of baby boy, her first child with hubby Akira

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

    Masood Khan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's new envoy to US, a 'bona fide terrorist sympathizer': Congressman

    Masood Khan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's new envoy to US, a 'bona fide terrorist sympathizer': Congressman

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea-vpn

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea

    Shark Tank IndiaHere's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Shark Tank India: Here's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon