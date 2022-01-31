Malavika Mohanan's Maldives sojourn: Actress flaunts her sexy curves in colourful swimsuits

Malavika Mohanan has took Instagram by storm with breathtaking photos and videos from Maldives vacation.

Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Actress Malavika Mohanan has taken Instagram by storm by sharing her breathtaking photographs in different swimsuits from her Maldives vacation. On Monday, Malavika shared a series of photos of flaunting perfect curves in a neon blue and white cutout monokini, setting the internet on fire. Paired with a holographic sheer shirt and a chunky Chanel gold-toned necklace, Malavika is surely making heads turn with her vacay pics from the Maldives. Also see: Kim Kardashian in hot-pink bikini; flaunts her perfect hourglass figure

Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan, who took off to the island nation with her friends, shared another eye-popping look in a pink monokini paired up with a matching breezy tunic over the weekend.

Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

In another post, the actress was seen enjoying the waters of Maldives in a red and white printed bikini. Captioned 'Float', the post garnered comments from her fans, friends and family, with some equating her to a mermaid. She also posted a video of her enjoying her vacation with a caption: Falling in love with you.

Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Master', also left her fans in awe with a post of her wearing an orange and white swimsuit, paired with a similar printed tunic. The photograph was posted along with the caption: My sky is blue-r than yours.

Image Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram