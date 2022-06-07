Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora looks like an orange ice candy amidst hot weather

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    Malaika Arora was spotted in a trendy athleisure as she stepped out on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday.

    Blame Malaika Arora for Mumbai’s hot weather! The actress seems single-handedly responsible for increasing the city’s temperature with her sheer hotness. On Tuesday when she stepped out to hit the gym, she was spotted in an orange athleisure that made her look nothing less than an orange ice popsicle. This is not the first time that Malaika Arora has stepped out in style on the streets of Mumbai. In fact, every single time the 48-year-old actress is papped, she as looked nothing less than a goddess of beauty!

    Apart from being papped on the Mumbai streets on Tuesday, Malaika Arora was in the news throughout the day because of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who had a complaint with Malaika that he raised on social media.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is too hot to handle in sexy mauve bralette, tiny shorts; flaunts cleavage, legs

    Arjun Kapoor asked his Instagram followers to suggest him the spiciest sauce. In response, one of the social media users asked him to try a sauce by a brand that his ‘Gunday’ friend Ranveer Singh promotes while another asked to eat the sauce cooked by Malaika Arora. While Arjun called Ranveer his “sweet dish”, his reply for comment regarding Malaika was a lot more interesting.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

    Sharing the response of the fan and adding his reply to it, he wrote “You ask her to make one for me when I get home… She’s busy enjoying travelling and taking Instaworthy pics but maybe this will convince her.” He also tagged Malaika in the post.

    The cute response from Arjun Kapoor has left all the Malaika Arora and Arjun fans in awe of them. Malaika and Arjun have been going super strong with their relationship. The two actors often indulge in PDA, as well as are spotted together doing out for their lunch and dinner dates.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter drb

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified snt

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father drb

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win spends Rs 48 lakhs eats authentic Indian cuisine in UK gcw

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

    Are you a die hard BTS fan Here is how you can prove it to the famous KPop band itself drb

    Are you a die-hard BTS fan? Here's how you can prove it to the famous K-Pop band itself

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature as guest on Karan Johar Koffee with Karan drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature as guest on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan?

    ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins following raids linked to Satyendar Jain, others

    ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins following raids linked to Satyendar Jain, others

    Tiger Woods misses chance to become billionaire? Here is why he said NO to LIV Golf USD 100 million offer-ayh

    Tiger Woods misses chance to become billionaire? Here's why he said NO to LIV Golf $100m offer

    Ladakh Reliance Jio becomes 1st telecom operator to launch 4G services in Pangong Tso area - adt

    Ladakh: Reliance Jio becomes 1st telecom operator to launch 4G services in Pangong Tso area

    football Rashford shares intense workout video to please Man United boss Ten Hag snt

    Rashford shares intense workout video to please Man United boss Ten Hag?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon