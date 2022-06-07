Malaika Arora looks like an orange ice candy amidst hot weather

Malaika Arora was spotted in a trendy athleisure as she stepped out on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday.

Blame Malaika Arora for Mumbai’s hot weather! The actress seems single-handedly responsible for increasing the city’s temperature with her sheer hotness. On Tuesday when she stepped out to hit the gym, she was spotted in an orange athleisure that made her look nothing less than an orange ice popsicle. This is not the first time that Malaika Arora has stepped out in style on the streets of Mumbai. In fact, every single time the 48-year-old actress is papped, she as looked nothing less than a goddess of beauty!

Apart from being papped on the Mumbai streets on Tuesday, Malaika Arora was in the news throughout the day because of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who had a complaint with Malaika that he raised on social media.

Arjun Kapoor asked his Instagram followers to suggest him the spiciest sauce. In response, one of the social media users asked him to try a sauce by a brand that his 'Gunday' friend Ranveer Singh promotes while another asked to eat the sauce cooked by Malaika Arora. While Arjun called Ranveer his "sweet dish", his reply for comment regarding Malaika was a lot more interesting.

Sharing the response of the fan and adding his reply to it, he wrote “You ask her to make one for me when I get home… She’s busy enjoying travelling and taking Instaworthy pics but maybe this will convince her.” He also tagged Malaika in the post.