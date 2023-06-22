Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahima Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD song 'Naam Ke Bhatar' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Mahima Singh's steamy romance in 'Naam Ke Bhatar' received a lot of love and acclaim for the performance. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Mahima Singh have lit up the internet with their sparkling and sensual romance on the famous single 'Naam Ke Bhatar.'

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The enthralling video highlights their sizzling chemistry and compelling performance, leaving spectators spellbound. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their sensual performance increases the temperature to new heights, from the home to the swimming pool. The couple emanates passion and desire as they perform mesmerising sequences that captivate the audience.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their enthralling connection, along with the captivating rhythms of the song, provides an intriguing visual spectacle that has captured the attention of spectators.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has gone viral, with millions of views and a lot of talk on social media sites. Their enticing performance has attracted fans and spectators, who have praised their relationship and mesmerising sights.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo's seductive exhibition of affection has a lasting effect, solidifying them as daring and intriguing personalities in Bhojpuri entertainment.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt ATG

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements ADC

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements

    TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal officially lodges FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi; know details vma

    TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal officially lodges FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi; know details

    Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH RBA

    Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH

    Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana MSW

    Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's US Visit: From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check his schedule and itinerary today

    From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check PM Modi's powerpacked schedule today

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt ATG

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Chilling video of OceanGate vessel starting doomed voyage goes viral (WATCH)

    Rice sets the stage for another Centre-Karnataka conflict

    Rice sets the stage for another Centre-Karnataka conflict

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements ADC

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon