Mahesh Babu, NTR, Prabhas have flop movies with THIS same director

Superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the biggest film of his career, a Hollywood-level project directed by SS Rajamouli. Mahesh has taken on challenging roles in the past, such as in Takkari Donga and Nijam. Despite his strong performances, these films didn't fare well at the box office

Mahesh Babu narrowly escaped another disaster. Sukumar was supposed to direct him after the super hit Arya, with a story titled Jagadam. However, it didn't work out with Mahesh or Allu Arjun, eventually being made with Ram Pothineni

Jagadam, despite its unique story, failed to resonate with the audience, becoming a major disaster. This saved Mahesh Babu from a potential flop with Sukumar. However, their collaboration on 1 Nenokkadine also flopped, later gaining cult status

NTR and Prabhas also share the experience of having two flops with the same director. While Mahesh escaped one, NTR had two flops with Meher Ramesh: Kantri and Shakti, the latter causing significant losses for producer Aswini Dutt

Prabhas gave Puri Jagannadh a chance with Bujjigadu, which disappointed. Despite this, he collaborated with Puri again for Ek Niranjan, which also flopped

