Mahesh Babu, NTR, Prabhas have flop movies with THIS same director

Superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the biggest film of his career, a Hollywood-level project directed by SS Rajamouli. Mahesh has taken on challenging roles in the past, such as in Takkari Donga and Nijam. Despite his strong performances, these films didn't fare well at the box office

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 1:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

Superstar Mahesh Babu is preparing for his biggest film yet, a Hollywood-level project with SS Rajamouli. He has previously taken on challenging roles in films like Takkari Donga and Nijam, showcasing his acting prowess

article_image2

Mahesh Babu narrowly escaped another disaster. Sukumar was supposed to direct him after the super hit Arya, with a story titled Jagadam. However, it didn't work out with Mahesh or Allu Arjun, eventually being made with Ram Pothineni

article_image3

Jagadam, despite its unique story, failed to resonate with the audience, becoming a major disaster. This saved Mahesh Babu from a potential flop with Sukumar. However, their collaboration on 1 Nenokkadine also flopped, later gaining cult status

article_image4

NTR and Prabhas also share the experience of having two flops with the same director. While Mahesh escaped one, NTR had two flops with Meher Ramesh: Kantri and Shakti, the latter causing significant losses for producer Aswini Dutt

article_image5

Prabhas gave Puri Jagannadh a chance with Bujjigadu, which disappointed. Despite this, he collaborated with Puri again for Ek Niranjan, which also flopped

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH]

Dua Lipa performs mashup of Levitating Woh Ladki Jo Suhana Khan Radhika Ambani attend concert WATCH

Dua Lipa performs mashup of 'Levitating', 'Woh Ladki Jo'; Suhana Khan, Radhika Ambani attend concert | WATCH

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details ATG

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Actor-singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge and more (WATCH) RBA

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge & more

Recent Stories

Year Ender 2024: From Akaay Kohli to Dua Padukone, Here's the celebrity baby roundup! AJR

Year Ender 2024: From Akaay Kohli to Dua Padukone, Here's the celebrity baby roundup!

7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana's Mulugu; 2 AK-47 rifles recovered shk

7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana's Mulugu; 2 AK-47 rifles recovered

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Amit Shah of inaction amid attacks during Padyatra, slams arrest of MLA AJR

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Amit Shah of inaction amid attacks during Padyatra, slams arrest of MLA

BSNL 90 Day Recharge Plan Just Rs 200 anr

BSNL offers 90-day validity plan for just Rs 200

How to update your address on Aadhar card online for free vkp

How to update your address on Aadhar card online for free

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon