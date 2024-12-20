Maharaja star Vijay Sethupathi, team gift BMW car to director Nithilan Saminathan

The Maharaja team gifted director Nithilan Saminathan a BMW car for the film's massive success.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Maharaja, a low-budget film, showcased the bond between a father and daughter. Director Nithilan Saminathan depicted a father fighting for justice for his daughter. Vijay Sethupathi's performance was realistic and deserving of a National Award.

article_image2

Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, was released on June 14th. Made on a budget of ₹20 crore, it has grossed ₹186 crore globally. The film is gaining popularity in China, grossing over ₹80 crore.

article_image3

For the film's success, the production team gifted director Nithilan Saminathan a BMW worth ₹80 lakh. Vijay Sethupathi presented the car.

article_image4

Maharaja is now a hit on OTT platforms. It was screened at the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival, where Vijay Sethupathi won Best Actor.

