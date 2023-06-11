Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding: Bollywood celebs attend Masaba Gupta's ex-husband's mehandi ceremony

Madhu Mantena, who was earlier married to actress Neena Gupta’s daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta, is now getting hitched to Ira Trivedi. Many Bollywood celebs were spotted at the mehendi ceremony.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Madhu Mantena, a movie producer, is marrying writer-yoga instructor Ira Trivedi tomorrow. According to reports, Madhu and Ira's wedding will take place on June 11, At their mehendi ceremony, which was held last night many Bollywood superstars were spotted.

Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nikhil Dwivedi, and others were spotted attending Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi event.



The wedding will be held at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai, to honour the bride's spiritual side. Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and other celebrities have allegedly been invited to the wedding.

"They want a temple wedding, not the usual 5-star hotel venue, surrounded by all their close family and friends," a close friend of Madhu told TOI. Yes, there will be a massive wedding. Even though Ira is a reserved person, Madhu is naturally outgoing and has a vast group of acquaintances. He want to share this wonderful time in his life with all of them." Following the ceremony, the couple will have a reception on June 12.



Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi come from quite different backgrounds. Madhu has earned a reputation for himself in Bollywood as a producer, having worked on films like as Ghajini, Ugly, and the highly acclaimed Queen, which starred Kangana Ranaut. Among his numerous films are Lootera, Trapped, AK versus AK, Masaan, Dev D, Bombay Velvet, and many more.



Aamir Khan was spotted coming at the mehendi ceremony. He dressed simply in a short olive green kurta and denim pants for the event. He was wearing large black-framed spectacles and a moustache.

Madhu Mantena previously divorced fashion designer Masaba Gupta in 2019. Later, Masaba married to Satyadeep Misra.