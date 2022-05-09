Love In Ukraine: Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Vipin Kaushik will be romancing Ukrainian beauty

A few days ago, Vipin Kaushik's Love In Ukraine trailer was out, and the video got some positive reviews from the social media users

The first poster and trailer for Kamal Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Neole Films' Love In Ukraine are now available. Vipin Kaushik, Lizabeta, N.K.G, Mikhael Striga, Lolita Zhuravlova, Roman Batrin, Ruslan Seferov, Oles Dmitrenco, Irma Balan, Konstantin Shiryaev, Vladimir Didenco, and Sergey Pschenichniy feature in the next film written and directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta in collaboration with Vishal Sharma.



The film was shot before the Russia-Ukraine war. Makers are planning a free release in Ukraine. (Video)



According to the news agency ANI, Vipin Kaushik will make his Bollywood debut in this film. Love in Ukraine tells the story of an Indian student who falls in love with a Russian girl who has been pledged to a Mafia family.



The film will feature stunning sites in Ukraine, people and culture, and the city and villages in the early aftermath of the conflict.

