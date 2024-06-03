Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lerisha, the wife of South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj, captivates with her elegant style choices, blending cultural richness with contemporary fashion trends.

    Lerisha Maharaj SEXY Photos: 7 times SA spinner Keshav Maharaj's wife wowed in Indian ethnic wear

    Lerisha Maharaj, the wife of South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, has been captivating fans with her stunning fashion choices, particularly in Indian ethnic wear. Lerisha's appearances at various events and celebrations have showcased her impeccable style and grace.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    During cultural events, Lerisha Maharaj was seen in a pretty salwar kameez, embodying sophistication and tradition. Her outfit highlighted her cultural heritage and personal style.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    At a recent family wedding, Lerisha turned heads in a traditional pink and gold saree. The intricate design and classic colours perfectly complemented her radiant smile, making her a highlight of the event.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    For a wedding reception, Lerisha opted for a fusion lehenga saree that showcased her unique fashion sense. The contemporary design and vibrant colors made her a standout at the event.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A standout moment was when Lerisha donned a pastel pink Anarkali suit, emphasizing elegance and grace. Her ensemble captured the essence of traditional Indian attire while maintaining a contemporary flair.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Lerisha exuded elegance in a black and gold saree at a charity gala, where she effortlessly combined traditional attire with sophistication, garnering admiration from all quarters.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    At a friend's mehendi ceremony, Lerisha chose a striking royal blue sharara set. This modern interpretation of ethnic wear showcased her ability to blend cultural tradition with modern fashion trends.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    During a festive Diwali celebration, Lerisha opted for an ivory lehenga choli adorned with intricate embroidery. Her choice of attire not only reflected her cultural pride but also her fashion-forward sensibilities.

