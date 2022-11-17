Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner sexy pictures: Kylie Cosmetics founder dons a sheer black dress that shows off her perfect curves

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    As Kylie Jenner flaunted her voluptuous body in a translucent graphic dress, the mother of two oozed an overwhelming amount of hotness. The photos' captions read "night at the museum" by the reality TV star.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the Instagram superstars with the most followers worldwide is Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians star never fails to dazzle her devoted fans with her chic outfit selections and alluring photos. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is sure to grab attention everywhere she goes.

    Getty Photos

    The mother of two attended the Brooklyn Museum's opening of the Mugler Couturissime exhibition on Tuesday, and she stole the show in a detailed jewelled crown and a black gown. Later, she disrobed to reveal a seductive sheer graphic outfit that had everyone in awe.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Kardashians star's edgy, regal look launched a showcase of daring looks by the late French designer Thierry Mugler, who frequently referred to his ensembles as "glamazon" before his death in January.

    Getty Photos

    Kylie, who called herself "mugler king" on Instagram, started by donning an elaborate headpiece with a black, corset-style gown and finished her look with a feathered mermaid-style silhouette and long black gloves trimmed with fur.
     

    Getty Photos

    Getty Photos

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kylie's most recent image, in which the diva is shown flashing her curves in a translucent black dress, had her followers panting for air. The entrepreneur posed sensually in a body-hugging black outfit with graphic design sheer accents, and she was stunning in the photos.

    Getty Photos

    Wow, what a gorgeous evening to celebrate the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition's opening at the Brooklyn Museum. Numerous followers quickly entered the comment area to praise the celebrity and leave heart and fire emojis. 

