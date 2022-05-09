Kylie Jenner lost 18kgs in 12 weeks; flaunts her perfect body in bikini (Pictures)

Kylie Jenner is back in a bikini after losing 40 pounds in just 12 weeks following the birth of her second child; take a look

Kylie Jenner seemed to be having a good time on vacation, as she wore a swimsuit just 12 weeks after giving birth to her second child. While on a family vacation with her on-again rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, 31.



The reality personality recently confessed that she gained 60 pounds with her second pregnancy and has already lost 40 pounds thanks to jogging and Pilates.



In the most recent photos, Kylie is seen reclining sideways on a surfboard, leaning back on her arms and dangling her legs in the chilly blue ocean. Her long hair dangled in damp strands behind her, and she was wearing a white or light-colored bikini with high-cut bottoms.



Kylie has shared romantic photos of herself and Travis together. For the unplanned picture, Kylie Cosmetics creator accessorised with a stack of hefty silver bracelets and kept her raven tresses down. Her caption read, ‘Happy girl’, while she added emojis of a butterfly, praying hands and a wave.



Kylie placed her arms around Travis' neck in another photo, while he clutched her little waist. Kylie used a white heart, a blue butterfly, and a sunset emoji to caption Thursday's PDA-filled image.



She also shared a series of solo photographs from her twilight stroll with Travis. In one of the photos, the reality star stood with her hands in her hair, while in another, she walked toward the beach. 'Love like a sunset,' she captioned the pictures.