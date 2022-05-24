7 Pictures: Kylie Jenner looks HOT as she flaunts her voluptuous body in see-through bodysuit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner wore a revealing bodysuit to advertise her new purple Kylie Skin products. The 24-year-old millionaire cosmetics mogul touted her new Kylie Skin line; take a look

    Kylie Jenner sparked outrage on Instagram by posting fresh photos in revealing attire to advertise her new items.

    In a series of fresh photos, the Kylie Cosmetics founder oozed hotness, presumably leaving all of her admirers drooling over her seductive images.
     

    The mother of two flaunted her svelte figure in a violet Robert Aeiner 'Dina' bodysuit. One long sleeve was included, as well as a knit cutout on one side and a crochet part.
     

    The 24-year-old billionaire beauty managed to promote her new range of lavender Kylie Skin products in a skimpy bodysuit.

    “My beautiful lavender collection launches TODAY at 3pm on kylieskin.com,” she wrote in the first round of a new range of lavender Kylie Skin products in a skimpy bodysuit.
     

    One long sleeve, a knit cutout on one side, and a crochet section adorned the lilac piece. To promote her latest goods, she posed seductively while lathering herself with a purple loofah. Also Read: What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with?

    “WE’RE LIVE WITH ALL NEW LAVENDER-INFUSED SELF CARE PRODUCTS! I couldn’t wait to share these with you guys.. some of my favorite formulas in the most beautiful scent. i hope you enjoy.” the caption for her second post read. A lavender-scented candle, body lotion and oil, a bath bomb, and other items are part of the new offering. Also Read: How Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's married life will be? Are they compatible with each other?

