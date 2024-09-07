Kim Kardashian new controversy: SKIMS owner accused of cursing 'Real Madrid Squad'; check netizens reactions

Kim Kardashian witnessed a football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF and posted many photos from the event on her social media accounts. One internet user wrote, “Real Madrid lost 2 games in a row after you visited them”.

Kim Kardashian, a reality television star, drew the ire of die-hard Real Madrid supporters after she recently paid a visit to the club's players. Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she was seen standing alongside the gang. She captioned the photo with "Madrid Memories".

However, as soon as she released the photos, irate Real Madrid supporters flocked to the comments section to mock her.

One internet user wrote, “Real Madrid lost 2 games in a row after you visited them”. Another wrote, “You visited then 10 players got injured”.

A third wrote, “She has cursed our team”. Another wrote, “This is the reason that half of our players are injured”.

Kim just witnessed a football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF. She took to Instagram to post numerous photos from her vacation to Spain.

In the photos, she is seen enjoying a football game with her children inside the stadium and posing with them in the hotel. She captioned the photo "Madrid Soccer Mom Tour 2024".

Earlier, the reality star visited the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, where she met with pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer to express her support for the clemency of US prisoners who may be ready to reintegrate society. She posted photos from her visit on Instagram.

She also expressed appreciation for the formerly incarcerated singer David Jassy by re-sharing a post from David on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian wrote in the video, “David Jassy also spent 15 years inside San Quentin prison, where I got to meet him and spend time with him learning about his music program and ear hustle podcast. I am proud he is home and making music.”

Both Kim and Saint recently visited Real Madrid. There, the mother-son combination encountered prominent personalities such as Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham.

A photo from the trip appears to have fuelled rumours that Kim is dating Jude Bellingham, although none of them has formally commented on the rumours.

