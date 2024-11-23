Keerthy Suresh: Know about her journey, secrets, dating rumors, marriage, lip-lock scene and more

South Indian cinema's leading actress, Keerthy Suresh's film journey began as a child artist and culminated in her winning a National Award. Her performance in Mahanati marked a turning point, and she is now making her Bollywood debut. Rumors about her personal life and marriage are also circulating.

This actress is one of the most sought-after in South Indian cinema. With her stunning performances, she has carved a niche for herself and become one of the highest-paid stars. A recipient of many prestigious awards, she is none other than Keerthy Suresh. Born in 1992 to Malayalam film producer G. Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka, Keerthy has an elder sister, Revathy Suresh. She studied in Chennai until 4th grade and completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Kerala. In her childhood, Keerthy learned swimming and won several awards.

Keerthy initially wasn't interested in films. She was passionate about fashion designing and pursued a degree in it, even undergoing two months of training in London. Another lesser-known fact about Keerthy is her talent as a violinist. She learned to play musical instruments from a young age, but her busy schedule doesn't allow much time for practice.

Keerthy's journey in front of the camera began as a child artist in her father's films. She appeared in movies and TV series like Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam, and Kuberan. After 11 years, she debuted as a heroine in Priyadarshan's Geethanjali. As she was in college at the time, she filmed during her semester break. Her second film, Ring Master, where she played a blind girl, earned her critical acclaim.

Keerthy made her Tamil debut with Idhu Enna Maayam and went on to star in films like Rajini Murugan, Remo, Bairavaa, pairing with several leading actors in South Indian cinema. Naga Ashwin's Mahanati, Savitri's biopic, proved to be a turning point. Her portrayal of the legendary actress won her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

She experienced both successes and setbacks in her career, delivering some big box office hits, including Nani's Dasara. Her performance in Udhayanidhi Stalin's Maamannan was highly praised.

Keerthy's recent film, Raghu Thatha, received mixed reviews. She is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. She also has Revolver Rita and Kannivedi in the pipeline.

Keerthy Suresh has rejected films due to her work principles. For instance, in 2021, she declined the Telugu film Maestro starring Nithiin because of a lip-lock scene. She avoids intimate scenes.

Rumors about Keerthy's personal life have surfaced, including one about her dating someone 20 years older, which she denied. Last year, there were reports of her dating music composer Anirudh, but her father refuted them. Recent rumors suggest she is marrying her childhood sweetheart and 15-year love, Antony Tattil.

Reportedly, Keerthy and Antony were childhood sweethearts, and their wedding is rumored to be on December 11th and 12th in Goa. An official announcement is expected soon.

