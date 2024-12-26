Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: Bollywood stars share heartwarming Christmas celebrations

Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan shared heartwarming Christmas celebrations with their families, spreading holiday cheer through adorable pictures on social media.



Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas with her husband Vicky Kaushal, sharing a joyful moment as they posed with Santa Claus. The couple looked festive and happy, spreading holiday cheer with their fans on social media. .

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a cozy moment, hugging each other beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The couple’s sweet picture radiated warmth and holiday cheer, capturing hearts with their festive bond.

Varun Dhawan shared an adorable Christmas picture with his wife Natasha Dalal, their newborn daughter, and their dog. The family posed happily near a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, radiating warmth and festive joy.

Alia Bhatt shared an adorable Christmas picture with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. The family posed cutely, celebrating the festive season together, radiating love and warmth in a joyful, heartwarming moment.

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Christmas with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, sharing a joyful moment. The siblings posed for a festive picture, spreading holiday cheer and warmth with their fans on social media

Deepika Padukone shared an aesthetic Christmas decoration image featuring balloons with the names of herself, Ranveer Singh, and their daughter Dua. The beautifully adorned space exuded warmth and festive joy, capturing a perfect family moment.

