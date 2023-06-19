Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception Photos: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others arrive in style

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding photos. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, and other celebrities arrive at the wedding celebration.



Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol got married to his longtime lover Drisha Acharya in a stunning wedding setting. The pair married in front of close friends and family members. Soon after their wedding,

Karan resorted to social media to share official wedding photos with his bride, Drisha. The newlyweds' reception photographs and videos went viral a few hours ago, and they appear to be madly in love with one other.

In a deep blue suit, Salman Khan came to Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding celebration. He might be seen grinning at the cameras.

Aamir Khan arrived dressed casually in a beige kurta and denim pants for the event. He was wearing simple-framed spectacles and a moustache. Aamir Khan grinned and posed for photographers.

Everyone's attention was drawn to a lovely moment when actor Shatrughan Sinha arrived and joined his friend Dharmendra.

Anupam Kher attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's glitzy wedding reception in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Jackie Shroff attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's wedding reception in Mumbai.

The veteran actor, Dharmendra, wore a black suit to his grandson Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception.

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's wedding reception in Mumbai.