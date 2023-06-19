Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception Photos: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others arrive in style

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 7:34 AM IST

    Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding photos. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, and other celebrities arrive at the wedding celebration. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol got married to his longtime lover Drisha Acharya in a stunning wedding setting. The pair married in front of close friends and family members. Soon after their wedding,

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla


    Karan resorted to social media to share official wedding photos with his bride, Drisha. The newlyweds' reception photographs and videos went viral a few hours ago, and they appear to be madly in love with one other. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In a deep blue suit, Salman Khan came to Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding celebration. He might be seen grinning at the cameras.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aamir Khan arrived dressed casually in a beige kurta and denim pants for the event. He was wearing simple-framed spectacles and a moustache. Aamir Khan grinned and posed for photographers.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Everyone's attention was drawn to a lovely moment when actor Shatrughan Sinha arrived and joined his friend Dharmendra. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anupam Kher attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's glitzy wedding reception in Mumbai

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Suniel Shetty attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jackie Shroff attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The veteran actor, Dharmendra, wore a black suit to his grandson Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Abhay Deol attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya's wedding reception in Mumbai.

