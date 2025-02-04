Kanye West on Bianca Censori's 'naked' dress; here what Ye has to say about his wife's see-through outfit

Kanye West reacted to being removed from the Grammys by criticising the "boring" ceremony and calling his wife Bianca Censori's dress "ART" since it was "naked."

Bianca Censori provoked international controversy when she appeared fully naked at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, beside her covered-up husband Kanye West. The 30-year-old designer, who has previously stunned with daring displays, bared it all in a fully see-through nude mesh dress worn sans knickers, sparking claims that the couple had been 'kicked out'.

But rapper Kanye has now responded to fury over the act, dismissing the ceremony as 'boring' and calling Bianca's attire 'art'. He arrived, created international headlines, and then went. Nobody instructed him what to do, and if they had, he would not have listened.

'Ye always planned to do the red carpet and leave — he'd never sit through the Grammys because it's so dull and boring.' Bianca oozed confidence as she walked to the carpet with a fuzzy coat, then theatrically dropped the garment and flashed her naked derriere to cameras.

She spun around to show off her topless chest and lack of knickers, while West, who was nominated for Best Rap Song, leered at her naked body during the indecent exposure incident.

West was spotted giving instructions to Censori. According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, he warned Censori, who was wearing a black fur coat over a mesh suit and no pants, 'You're making a scene now.' She nodded and he told her: 'Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense.' He added: 'Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.' She then tells him: 'Alright, let's go.'

She wore this with nude shoes and a touch of makeup. West, 47, wore a modest black attire and sunglasses. According to reports, the couple was asked to leave the event after arriving uninvited and were led out by authorities following their 'crazy act.' Another account, however, stated that they 'left on their own accord', and the entire story remains unknown. West and Censori departed the event shortly after the red carpet walk and were seen getting into a waiting limo.

