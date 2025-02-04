Kanye West on Bianca Censori's 'naked' dress; here what Ye has to say about his wife's see-through outfit

Kanye West reacted to being removed from the Grammys by criticising the "boring" ceremony and calling his wife Bianca Censori's dress "ART" since it was "naked."

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Bianca Censori provoked international controversy when she appeared fully naked at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, beside her covered-up husband Kanye West. The 30-year-old designer, who has previously stunned with daring displays, bared it all in a fully see-through nude mesh dress worn sans knickers, sparking claims that the couple had been 'kicked out'.

budget 2025
article_image2

But rapper Kanye has now responded to fury over the act, dismissing the ceremony as 'boring' and calling Bianca's attire 'art'. He arrived, created international headlines, and then went. Nobody instructed him what to do, and if they had, he would not have listened. 

article_image3

'Ye always planned to do the red carpet and leave — he'd never sit through the Grammys because it's so dull and boring.' Bianca oozed confidence as she walked to the carpet with a fuzzy coat, then theatrically dropped the garment and flashed her naked derriere to cameras.

article_image4

She spun around to show off her topless chest and lack of knickers, while West, who was nominated for Best Rap Song, leered at her naked body during the indecent exposure incident.

article_image5

West was spotted giving instructions to Censori. According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, he warned Censori, who was wearing a black fur coat over a mesh suit and no pants, 'You're making a scene now.' She nodded and he told her: 'Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense.' He added: 'Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.' She then tells him: 'Alright, let's go.'

article_image6

She nodded her head and he told her: 'Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense.' He added: 'Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.' She then tells him: 'Alright, let's go.'

article_image7

She wore this with nude shoes and a touch of makeup. West, 47, wore a modest black attire and sunglasses. According to reports, the couple was asked to leave the event after arriving uninvited and were led out by authorities following their 'crazy act.' Another account, however, stated that they 'left on their own accord', and the entire story remains unknown. 

West and Censori departed the event shortly after the red carpet walk and were seen getting into a waiting limo. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on ATG

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on

World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi advocate for "timely treatment" RBA

World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi advocate for "timely treatment"

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action; Delhi HC issues notice to Google (Details) RBA

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action; Delhi HC issues notice to Google (Details)

World Cancer Day: Hina Khan shares her cancer battle; thanks govt for Ayushman Bharat RBA

World Cancer Day: Hina Khan shares her cancer battle; thanks govt for Ayushman Bharat

Recent Stories

Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won NTI

Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt: 6 Stars who battled cancer and won

Love on budget: 10 affordable yet thoughtful Valentine's day ideas

Love on budget: 10 affordable yet thoughtful Valentine's day ideas

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video dmn

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video

Supreme Court directs Assam to deport 63 foreign nationals in detention centres within 15 days anr

SC directs Assam to deport 63 foreign nationals in detention centres; Here's what apex court said

Valentines Day 2025 Rakul Preet Singh 5 saree looks for a perfect date night gcw

Valentine's Day 2025: Rakul Preet Singh’s 5 saree looks for date night

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon