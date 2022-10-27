Kantara on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar- here's what Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster can be seen

When is Kantara coming on OTT? The producer from Hombale Films has shot down an update that Kantara will be making its digital premiere; here's what he said



Kannada film Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, has been one of the most talked about films since its premiere on September 30, 2022. Rishab Shetty wrote, directed, and produced the film, set against the backdrop of landlord grabbing, forest riches smuggling, and the misery and customs of a coastal tribal group.



There was news about Kantara's digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022. Despite the film's tremendous box office success, industry insiders speculated if the producers, Hombale Films, would reach a deal with Prime Video for a delayed OTT release.

According to a producer from Hombale Films. Karthik Gowda, creative producer at Hombale, stated on Twitter. He tweeted, "Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th."



Kantara

Kantara also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty. The film's soundtrack is by Ajaneesh Loknath, who recently sparked controversy with his hit song Varaha Roopam from the film. Thaikkudam Bridge, a Kerala-based music band, declared on Instagram that they will sue the music director and producers of Kantara for plagiarising their 5-year-old song Navarasam.



Recently, Prime Video has begun delivering popular worldwide and local titles to members and non-subscribers via its shop, which solely offers films for renting. KGF: Chapter 2 was one of the first Indian titles to appear on Amazon's rental service, and it remained there for nearly two weeks, much to the chagrin of subscribers.

