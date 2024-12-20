Kanchana 4: Pooja Hegde to star in Raghava Lawrence's NEXT film; read details

Pooja Hegde is reportedly set to star in Kanchana 4, directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Raghava Lawrence, a multifaceted artist in cinema, has donned various roles. He started as a choreographer in 1993 and debuted as an actor in 1998.

His real name is Raghava Murugaiah, which he changed for the film industry. He has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films, establishing himself as a prominent actor in Tamil cinema.

His films Muni, Muni 2: Kanchana, Muni 3: Kanchana 2, and Muni 4: Kanchana 3 were well-received. He not only acted but also directed these films. He is now set to direct Kanchana 4, with Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Previously, Raai Laxmi, Vedhika, and Oviya were his choices for the horror genre. Now, he has chosen Pooja Hegde, a trending actress in Tamil cinema. She is currently working on Thalapathy 69, slated for release in October.

Reports suggest Pooja Hegde's involvement in Kanchana 4. Filming is expected to commence in May 2025. After Kanchana 3 in 2019, Lawrence hasn't directed a horror film for five years.

Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda Double X, starring Lawrence, didn't perform well. He is currently working on Adhigaram, set for a 2025 release. Sundar C and Raghava Lawrence are renowned for horror films in Tamil cinema. Sundar C's recent Aranmanai 4 was well-received. Kanchana 2 grossed 114 crores worldwide, while Kanchana 3 reached 130 crores. Kanchana 4 is expected to surpass 200 crores.

