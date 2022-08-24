Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez's wedding pictures, video OUT: Actress looked stunning in Ralph Lauren's body-fitting gown

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 8:23 AM IST

    Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez posted a few pictures from her wedding with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck. She was seen in 3 different white gowns; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married this weekend. The singer-actress has now released the first images from her wedding, showing that she picked three outfits for the occasion.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez's modest wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck, and she looks stunning! Over the weekend in Georgia, the singer-actress married the Batman actor. While a few photographs from the wedding had leaked online, providing a taste of the event, JLo posted photos on her website on Tuesday, leaving admirers in amazement.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The singer was photographed wearing three wedding dresses at the lavish wedding ceremony. Ralph Lauren was the designer of all three dresses. The first costume she wore, which also served as her wedding gown, included the designer's iconic turtleneck column dress with a twist.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Page Six reported that over 1,000 handkerchiefs were transformed into ruffles and attached to create the voluminous skirt. The cathedral-length veil added a dramatic touch to the outfit.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    JLo then changed into a gorgeous chandelier-inspired gown featuring cascading pearls strings. It is reported that ’30 artisans spent 700 hours hand-embroidering the garment with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals.’ Lopez was photographed posing on a swing. The third and most daring gown was a body-fitting gown with a Swarovski crystal-embellished and plunging neckline.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to DailyMail.com, both Affleck and JLo's children from previous marriages went down the aisle before the bride made her grand entrance. This featured Jennifer's children from her marriage to her third husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, and Affleck's children from his first marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and Sam.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Garner, who is still close to Affleck, intended to attend the wedding but was unable to do so. Casey Affleck, Affleck's brother, was also unable to participate due to prior parental commitments in Los Angeles. Celebrities such as Matt Damon, filmmaker Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes were at the wedding. At the same time, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Rene Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel were anticipated to attend.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ben Affleck's mother had sliced her leg after falling off the dock hours before the wedding. Chris was transferred to Savannah's St. Joseph Candler Children's Hospital. Her injuries were deemed "not significant," and she was subsequently seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.

