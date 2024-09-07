Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez HOT photos: Actress walks the ramp at Toronto International Film Festival in slit cut-out dress

    Jennifer Lopez recently appeared on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the film 'Unstoppable'. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez's stunning attire drew everyone's attention as the actress flaunted her figure and looked picture-perfect. Jennifer Lopez's followers praised her lovely appearance and extended her well wishes while she was in the midst of a divorce fight with Ben Affleck. The actress wore a mirrored dress with slits on both sides, fastened with a black ribbon.

    article_image2

    However, the singer and actress is not only garnering headlines for her amazing appearance. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tumultuous romance came to an end on August 20, when Lopez filed for divorce. After meeting on a move set in 2002 and anticipating a wedding within a year, the couple's engagement terminated only months later.

    article_image3

    Their relationship made headlines again in 2021 when Affleck was sighted at Lopez's Las Vegas house, which led to their second engagement and wedding in 2022. Fast forward to May 2024, and rumors of a breakup began to circulate again, as they were rarely seen together. Lopez has filed for divorce, adding another wrinkle to their on-and-off romance.

    article_image4

    While their high-profile engagement is coming to an end, Affleck has already been linked to Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s eldest daughter. A media source reported a developing friendship between the two and said that they have been spending time together. According to reports, rumors about Affleck dating Kick, who is approximately 20 years younger than him, have spread to Jennifer Lopez, who is outraged.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look

    Why did Alia Bhatt angrily say, 'Kya kar rahe ho' to paparazzi? RKK

    Why did Alia Bhatt angrily say, 'Kya kar rahe ho' to paparazzi?

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday anr

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO) RBA

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO)

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh and other TV celebs welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh and other TV celebs welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes

    Recent Stories

    cricket Duleep Trophy 2024: Dhruv Jurel takes stunning catch down leg side to remove Musheer Khan (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Dhruv Jurel takes stunning catch down leg side to remove Musheer Khan (WATCH)

    iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week? gcw

    iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week?

    cricket India C Secures Victory Against India D in Duleep Trophy Clash scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: India C beat India D by four wickets

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look

    cricket Top Five Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia scr

    Top Five Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon