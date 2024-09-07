Jennifer Lopez HOT photos: Actress walks the ramp at Toronto International Film Festival in slit cut-out dress

Jennifer Lopez recently appeared on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the film 'Unstoppable'.

Jennifer Lopez's stunning attire drew everyone's attention as the actress flaunted her figure and looked picture-perfect. Jennifer Lopez's followers praised her lovely appearance and extended her well wishes while she was in the midst of a divorce fight with Ben Affleck. The actress wore a mirrored dress with slits on both sides, fastened with a black ribbon.

However, the singer and actress is not only garnering headlines for her amazing appearance. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tumultuous romance came to an end on August 20, when Lopez filed for divorce. After meeting on a move set in 2002 and anticipating a wedding within a year, the couple's engagement terminated only months later.

Their relationship made headlines again in 2021 when Affleck was sighted at Lopez's Las Vegas house, which led to their second engagement and wedding in 2022. Fast forward to May 2024, and rumors of a breakup began to circulate again, as they were rarely seen together. Lopez has filed for divorce, adding another wrinkle to their on-and-off romance.

While their high-profile engagement is coming to an end, Affleck has already been linked to Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s eldest daughter. A media source reported a developing friendship between the two and said that they have been spending time together. According to reports, rumors about Affleck dating Kick, who is approximately 20 years younger than him, have spread to Jennifer Lopez, who is outraged.

Latest Videos