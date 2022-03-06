Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor's mother, Sridevi never trusted daughter's judgement of men

    First Published Mar 6, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

    Sridevi was a protective mother and used to be worried about her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, dating someone. Read on

    Late Bollywood lady superstar Sridevi loved her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor; she was very close to them. It was said Sridevi was very protective mother and used to guide them in making major decisions.
     

    In the past, we have seen many videos where Sridevi was seen schooling her daughters in public events and parties. During an interview with Brides Today, Janhvi recalled her mother and revealed that she did not trust men's judgment. 
     

    Janhvi had said, "Yes, and she would say that she doesn't trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily."
     

    The actress was also asked about her idea of an ideal partner, she said, "He should be talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is essential as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me." Also Read: 7 JANHVI KAPOOR'S HOTTEST GYM LOOKS THAT SET MAJOR FITNESS GOALS (PICTURES)

    On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht. She also has films like Milli, where she plays a  titular role. Milli is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen and her father Boney Kapoor, will be producing this thriller movie.  Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor birthday: When the actor revealed the name of her first love

    Besides Mili and Takht, Janhvi will be seen in some exciting movies like Good Luck Jerry, Valima and Dostana 2. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Check out 10 bold and beautiful photos of the actor

