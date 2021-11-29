Janhvi Kapoor goes BRALESS with NUDE makeup; check out her latest pictures

Actress Janhvi Kapoor chooses to go braless beneath her black sequin pantsuit, catches attention on social media platforms



Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is very active on social media; she keeps entertaining her fans and followers on Instagram. From sharing funny videos to hot-hot photoshoots this young actress never disappoints to arrest her followers' attention.

In the latest Instagram post, Janhvi Kapoor was seen oozing boss vibes. Wearing a black sequin work pantsuit, she raised the hotness quotient as she chose to go braless under her sexy black blazer.



She donned a baby pink lips shade along with nude makeup. Janhvi styled her attire with silver hoops and finger rings. She just had a middle partition for her hair and captioned the pictures with a black heart emoji.



Yesterday, the actress shared a funny video of her imitating Bigg Boss 5 contestant Pooja Mishra and her makeup artist Riviera Lynn. Janhvi re-enacted the viral ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’ part from the 5th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Janhvi was trying to have the upper hand in a mock verbal argument.

Janhvi has recently wrapped up her father Boney Kapoor’s upcoming film, Mili, on the work front. The actress shared some BTS pictures, with captions saying, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

